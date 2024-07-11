Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan discover that Dubai reveals a whole new you

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 12:16 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 12:36 PM

If you needed any more proof that Dubai is the place to be, we’ve got just the evidence: Stars are descending on the city to make the most of all the cool things to do here.

The latest in the long line of celebrities who are reinforcing the Dubai brand are Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and his daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan.

As part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism’s latest campaign, ‘Dubai, A Whole New You’, the father-daughter duo have been discovering the city and all the fun things it has to offer.

The campaign video that’s trending shows them posing in front of sand dunes, heading to the Real Madrid World theme park, dining at the hotspot Krasota, which combines immersive art and theatre experiences with haute cuisine, and more.

The four minute-55 second clip is full of adventure and moments that will make you smile.

Bader Ali Habib, regional head of proximity markets, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism was quoted as saying by afaqs.com, "Dubai offers an array of captivating experiences spanning art, culture, adventure, gastronomy, as well as retail and outdoor attractions that are second to none. Through this campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to setting global benchmarks in tourism, inviting families across the country to create their own cherished moments in the heart of this vibrant destination."

Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, was quoted as saying, "It has been an absolute honour to collaborate with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism for their inspiring campaign, 'Dubai, A Whole New You.' Watching Sara grow beyond a daughter into a co-artist, and now working with her, has been a special experience. Our busy schedules often leave us with limited occasions to explore and enjoy activities together, so to see Dubai through her eyes was terrific. It was a great opportunity for us to truly soak in the best of Dubai, experience its incredible offerings, and spend quality time together.”

And Sara Ali Khan added, “It was amazing to discover Dubai through my abba’s eyes, and of course to take him to cute, Instagrammable spots. I love family vacations, and this one was particularly special as it allowed me to hang out with my dad and take him on fun adventures. I love setting off on short getaways from India, and Dubai has something new and interesting to offer every time I visit, creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

Discover a Whole New You in Dubai

Want to discover Dubai like Sara and her dad? Check out these cool spots:

Museum of the Future

It’s that really cool building that stands along Sheikh Zayed Road, with caligraphy all over the surface. The seven-storey column-less building is 77-metres high, and is home to immersive experiences focusing on futuristic concepts. You’ll want to head here with the kiddos – who’ve got an entire floor dedicated to them; this is where they can partake of three experiences: Imagine, Design and Build. These engage and educate children through activities designed for the brain.

Palm Jumeirah

There are plenty of things to do on this man-made palm-shaped island, including dining out in world-class restaurants; splashing around the world’s largest water park, Aquaventure, which is home to more than 105 slides and experiences; and if you are truly in want of adventure, skydiving above the cool formation.

Krasota