Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar ready to rock Dubai in his first arena concert tonight

Organised by SAMIT Event, the show is set to take place on December 10
Music lovers in Dubai will have a weekend to remember — with a Bollywood night featuring Farhan Akhtar live in concert. Ready to rock, the actor-singer has arrived in the city for his show tonight at the prestigious Coca-Cola Arena.
“Hello Dubai…see you at the Coca-Cola Arena. Farhan Live 1st September," he wrote in his Instagram Stories, with a night view of the city's skyline.
The Bollywood star's performance on Friday will mark “his first arena concert in Dubai". The event is being managed by lifestyle management company Blu Blood.
Earlier, in a conversation with new agency IANS, Farhan expressed his excitement about performing in Dubai. “This is my first show at the Coca-Cola Arena and I am thrilled about it. The vibe in Dubai is simply unique and unlike anything else, I have experienced. Performing in this stunning city has to be one of my highlights this year. I can't wait to watch how Dubai embraces me and my music to bridge, connect, and unify at my forthcoming concert," he said.
Farhan has delivered several hit songs like Rock On!! the title track, Gallan Goodiyaan, Senorita and Atrangi Yaari, among others. Along with this, he has also proved his mettle as an actor and filmmaker. Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don, and Don 2 are his much-loved directorials so far.
His next directorial project is Don 3: The Chase Ends, with Ranveer Singh essaying the leading role. The movie will hit the theatres in 2025.
After Farhan Akhtar’s electrifying show, the top four finalists of the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 3 will perform live at The Agenda on September 9. The singers are Rishi Singh, who was the winner of the season, alongside the finalists — Debosmita, Bidipta, and Chirag. They are dubbed the Fantastic 4.
ALSO READ:
Organised by SAMIT Event, the show is set to take place on December 10
In another spectacular creation, Gupta's team dedicated over 700 hours to hand-stitching 50,000 individual crystals, sequins, and beads onto a body suit
Embroiderer Eman Alkhawaja tells how 'Tatreez' is not merely a craft form; it is a way to express human emotions
Sincere and elegant but also bland and insipid, Sam Bahadur could and should have been much better than what it is
What still keeps the film together is Ranbir Kapoor's acting, as he completely surrenders to the twisted vision of his director
The 'Brahmastra' actor and Bobby Deol, who were recently in Dubai, talk about the intricacies of playing dark, 'toxic' characters for their latest action thriller directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga
She was the first woman composer of All India Radio from South India
'Last Train Home' tells an overlooked story of the Czechoslovak Legion’s evacuation across Russia in the embers of the Great War