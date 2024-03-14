Bollywood star Aamir Khan turns 59

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 7:04 PM

Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who turned 59 on Thursday, said he will continue to back "beautiful" films like his latest production Laapataa Ladies.

Laapataa Ladies is a comedy drama directed by Kiran Rao which opened to critical acclaim upon its March 1 release and has earned over Dh3.5 million at the box office.

At his birthday meet-and-greet, Khan expressed gratitude to the audience for supporting the film, backed by Aamir Khan Productions and Rao's Kindling Productions.

"I want to thank everyone for supporting this film. In the future we will keep making such films and hope you keep supporting us.

"The kind of love that we've got from the audience for this film is heart-warming. On this special day, I want to thank the audience and media," Khan told reporters.

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh, Laapataa Ladies is a story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped on a train.

Rao and film's lead cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava were also present at the event.

Khan also congratulated Rao, his former wife, for making a "wonderful" film.

"This year I want to celebrate my birthday with Kiran ji and her team of Laapataa Ladies. It's a beautiful film. It's been 22 to 24 years for our production house, since we started making movies with Lagaan, and we are most proud of Laapataa Ladies.

"It's such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, family, and there are so many positive things that we talk about in the film... It's my birthday today and the film is still running in theatres. If you all want to give me a birthday gift, then go and buy the movie ticket. That will be my biggest gift," he added.

Rao said she was "overwhelmed" with the response to the film.

"The audience has sent some wonderful messages. I'm grateful the film has worked with the people. I'm just hoping that whoever has not watched the film sees it while it's in cinemas, and then it reaches where we hope it will reach, to all homes, to all young girls, and women... just that the message keeps spreading," the director said. PTI

