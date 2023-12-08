Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar to perform at the closing ceremony of Abu Dhabi T10

With temperatures dipping, it is the perfect time for barbecue and picnic with your loved ones
Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar will be performing live at at the closing ceremony of Abu Dhabi T10 2023 tomorrow at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Kakkar is the well-known voice behind hits such as Kaala Chashma, Dilbar, London Thumakda, among others. She is also a social media icon in her own right with 76.4 million followers on Instagram.
Apart from Kakkar, dancer and actor Elnaz Norouzi too will be performing at the event.
The tickets for the widely anticipated final is priced at Dh10 and are available at https://events.q-tickets.com/uae/eventdetails/4013826602/abu-dhabi-t10-season-7
