Bollywood: Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery for old injury, gets discharged

Actor Saif Ali Khan returned home with his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor from the hospital after undergoing tricep surgery on Tuesday.

Saif underwent surgery for an old injury that he sustained while performing an action sequence for his latest film.

In videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, Saif was seen in a blue T-shirt and jeans. He was seen wearing an arm sling to support his operated elbow.

Kareena and Saif were seen waving at paparazi waiting outside their residence.

The 'Hum Tum' star was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

On Monday, Saif in an official statement said, "This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern."

On the big screen, Saif was last seen in 'Adipurush', in which he essayed the role of Ravana.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with NTR Jr and Janhavi Kapoor in 'Devara'. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

