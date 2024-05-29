Bollywood: Paresh Rawal announces new film 'The Taj Story'

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 2:49 PM

Actor Paresh Rawal on Wednesday announced his new film, titled, The Taj Story.

Paresh Rawal took to his X and released a poster of the film along with a caption that read, "Announcing my upcoming film The Taj Story. Shooting commences from 20th July 2024, Producer CA Suresh Jha Writer & Director Tushar Amrish Goel , Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham."

The Taj Story promises to be a compelling narrative that delves into the history and significance of the iconic Taj Mahal.

The film is poised to be a tribute to one of India's most cherished landmarks, exploring its rich heritage and timeless beauty.