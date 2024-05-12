Bollywood: Manisha Koirala accepts not becoming a mother

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 2:19 PM Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 2:21 PM

Manisha Koirala, known for her recent role as a mother in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" on Netflix India, shared in an interview with NDTV that she has come to terms with not experiencing motherhood in real life, especially after her battle with ovarian cancer, Hindustan Times reported.

Reflecting on her journey, Manisha expressed, “As you grow older, you accept your reality. There are so many dreams that you realise are not going to happen, and you make peace with that. Motherhood is one of them." She added, “It was tough getting ovarian cancer and not being able to be a mother. But I made peace with that."

Regarding the possibility of adoption, Manisha said, “I realised I get stressed out very quickly, I get anxiety very quickly. So after a lot of debate, I made peace with that. I'd rather be a godmother." She emphasised cherishing her time with her aging parents in Nepal, saying, “I'm the apple of their eye, I'm the centre of their universe, and I'm going to cherish that."

According to Hindustan Times, Manisha also expressed gratitude for her journey, acknowledging her cancer battle and recovery. She shared on Instagram, “I have a lot to be grateful for in life... and it is with God's grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer." Manisha was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2012 and successfully recovered by 2014.

