Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar’s younger sister passes away

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 11:20 AM

Saeeda Khan, the younger sister of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Sunday, September 24, following a protracted illness. She was married to the late Iqbal Khan, the son of renowned producer Mehboob Khan, known for classics like Mother India and Andaz, and served as a trustee of the iconic Mehboob Studios in Bandra.

Sources close to the family revealed that Saeeda Khan was a compassionate individual who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter Ilham and her son Saqib. Ilham is a writer, while Saqib is a producer.

Saeeda Khan's passing marks one of the few links to Dilip Kumar's life, who himself passed away nearly two years ago. Dilip Kumar, affectionately called Dilip Sahab, died at the age of 98 in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on July 7, 2021, after a battle with advanced prostate cancer that had spread to other organs.

Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar's wife and veteran actress, is yet to comment on the tragic loss of Saeeda Khan. A prayer meeting in her memory is scheduled to be held today at Mehboob Studios.

