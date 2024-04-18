Bollywood: Arjun Kapoor gets nostalgic as '2 States' turns 10

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 1:50 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 1:54 PM

As multi-starrer romantic drama '2 States' completes a decade since its release, actor Arjun Kapoor walked down memory lane and shared a behind-the-scenes video to mark the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a video featuring on-screen and off-screen shots from the film.

He wrote, "10 years, countless emotions."

The 2014 romantic drama is based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel '2 States: The Story of My Marriage'. Helmed by Abhishek Varman in his directorial debut, the film was jointly produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Arjun played the character of a middle-class Punjabi guy who fell in love with a South Indian girl during his MBA, and the couple subsequently sought to persuade their families to allow them to marry. The story deals with the terrific chemistry of Krish Malhotra (Arjun Kapoor), a Punjabi boy and Ananya Swaminathan (Alia Bhatt), a Tamilian Brahmin girl who met at a premium MBA institute of India, IIM Ahmedabad and how their friendship turned into a love affair. Coming from two very different cultural backgrounds, Krish and Ananya try to convince their parents to bless their relationship before they get married.

The film was Arjun's highest-grossing picture of his career, and it was a box office success. He was also nominated for the 'Stardust-Best Actor-Male Award' for his role in the film.

'2 States' was not only praised for its cast performances but music, story direction, thus emerging as a huge critical and commercial success.

