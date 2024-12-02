Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall reveals newborn daughter's name

Sonnalli Seygall and her husband, Ashesh L Sajnani, revealed the name of their newborn daughter, "Shukar."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 27, and have shared their joy and gratitude through heartfelt posts on social media.

Seygall, widely recognised for her role in the 2011 hit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, took to Instagram to introduce her daughter.

In her post, she expressed her overwhelming emotions and described the name Shukar as a reflection of the gratitude they feel in their lives.

She wrote, "Introducing our beautiful daughter, Shukar--a name that embodies the gratitude we've carried in our hearts throughout our lives. She is our little miracle, a living testament to the abundance of love, joy, and blessings that surround us. May she grow to always recognise the beauty in each moment and live a life filled with thankfulness, just as she has been a blessing beyond words to us. Welcome to the world, our Shukar-our miracle of abundance."

Earlier, Sajnani also shared a memorable video on social media, showing himself joyfully dancing in the delivery room after the arrival of their baby girl. The caption read, "Our baby is here."

In August of this year, the couple announced their pregnancy through a series of playful and heartwarming photos.

Seygall shared pictures of herself showing off her baby bump, enjoying chips and chocolates, while Sajnani was seen holding a beer bottle in one hand and a baby milk sipper in the other.

Their pet dog also made a special appearance in the images. Seygall captioned the post, "From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1... now eating for 2! Meanwhile, Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024. Baby coming."