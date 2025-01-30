Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is Dior's only South Asian global ambassador

Ah, to be born as actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter at a time when filmmakers were consistently selecting him. Unlike her father, Sonam Kapoor chose a different path in life. Rather than solely pursuing fame in the film industry, she dedicated her time to becoming a well-rounded individual, engaging in activities that would elevate her personal and professional life. Growing up in a stable film family provided advantages, yet Sonam diligently absorbed every book and cultural experience available, positioning herself as a game-changing fashion icon in Mumbai’s film industry in the early 2000s.

Making her film debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, she found widespread success in romantic comedies like I Hate Luv Storys and blockbusters such as Khoobsurat.

In late 2024, Sonam signed a global ambassadorship with the couturier Dior, a partnership that resonated across international media platforms as a long-overdue match. Her appearance at Dior’s ready-to-wear show in September 2024 generated a media impact value (MIV) of $2.7 million (Dh9.9 million), according to Launchmetrics, with Dior dominating Paris Fashion Week with an MIV of $82.7 million.

India’s luxury market, the fastest-growing in Asia, has seen brands eagerly signing popular Indian faces: Bulgari with Priyanka Chopra, Louis Vuitton with Deepika Padukone, and Tiffany & Co. with Ranveer Singh.

The fashion industry and audience alike are enthused about how this partnership will evolve, particularly as Sonam has a history of infusing Western couture with an Indian twist. Unlike many celebrities who showcase their cultural heritage only on special occasions, Sonam speaks of her Indian roots with organic pride and authenticity. This genuine approach is supported by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, who has significantly influenced Sonam’s fashion journey.

Sonam has always been forthright, especially when addressing nepotism debates. Long before the term ‘nepo baby’ became a common internet pejorative, she openly acknowledged in interviews, “I am Anil Kapoor’s daughter, I have everything I want. I was born with a silver spoon in my mouth,” unafraid to use her privilege to foster awareness. After appointing Sonam in the new role, Dior reportedly said in a statement, “A multi-talented personality, the actress, producer and fashion icon henceforth embodies the audacity, grace and elegance of Dior style, femininity constantly reinvented. More than ever, this unique alliance celebrates the powerful cultural ties that have united Dior and India since the very beginning of the house.”

Excerpts from an interview:

When did you first fall in love with a Dior ensemble?

My love for Dior dates back to my teens. The first time I fell in love with a Dior ensemble was upon seeing John Galliano’s designs in the early 2000s. Their sense of drama, elegance, and artistry was so captivating that I couldn’t take my eyes off them. Dior has a timeless allure — it’s not just fashion; it’s storytelling through couture. My affection for the brand deepened when I wore my first Dior gown to a red-carpet event; it felt like I was walking into a dream.

What is your personal style? Is it much like the Dior looks we saw in 2010 with your blockbuster film Aisha?

My personal style has always been striking the right balance — classic yet experimental, timeless yet forward-thinking. While my character Aisha reflected a playful and polished vibe, which was inspired by Dior, my style has evolved to embrace more structured silhouettes and versatile pieces. I lean towards distinctive lines and effortless sophistication, something that Dior epitomises. But the essence remains the same: style that feels authentic and empowering.

Your journey with Dior has been iconic, and your association with the brand is now celebrated globally. Could you share with us the story of your first meeting with Maria Grazia Chiuri?

This partnership is a very natural culmination of the relationship I’ve had with Dior since I was 23. However, my collaboration with Dior graduated to the next level after I met Maria Grazia Chiuri. She is not only a creative visionary but she is also someone who deeply values craftsmanship and heritage. I remember I was moved by her warmth and her commitment to empowering women through fashion. Her perspective on blending Dior’s legacy with modern sensibilities resonated deeply with me, and it set the tone for what has been a meaningful association with the brand.

Your collaboration with your sister, Rhea Kapoor, has been widely celebrated. Could you reflect on the influence she has had on shaping your style evolution over the years? Additionally, could you share a story of a memorable look styled by her?

Rhea has been so instrumental in shaping my style evolution. She has an intuitive sense of fashion and understands how to create looks that are bold yet refined. One of my favourite collaborations was the Anamika Khanna lehenga. Rhea decided to pair it with a white shirt. It was a special outfit put together for Cannes and what a memorable moment it was! I walked down the red carpet and within no time, my phone was buzzing. It went viral faster than I had imagined. It truly showcased the fusion of traditional and contemporary. Rhea challenges me to step out of my comfort zone, and I think that’s what makes her such a brilliant stylist.

After your appointment with Dior as its brand ambassador, what is your vision for the legacy house and how do you plan on contributing towards its success?

My vision for Dior is to celebrate its heritage while embracing Asian inclusivity and diversity. I want to amplify Dior’s storytelling, globally, especially in South Asia. I want to work towards highlighting its craftsmanship and artistry. Through this collaboration, I hope to inspire young women to see fashion as a medium of self-expression and empowerment. It’s about creating a dialogue between tradition and modernity, something Dior has always done beautifully.

At this stage in your career, what does being named the global brand ambassador for Dior signify to you personally?

Being associated with a heritage brand like Dior is an honour and a moment of immense pride. Representing an iconic fashion house like Dior signifies more than fashion; it’s about being part of a legacy that celebrates individuality and innovation. Personally, it feels like a beautiful culmination of my journey in cinema, fashion, and as a global representative of South Asian culture. It’s deeply fulfilling to represent my roots on such a prestigious platform.