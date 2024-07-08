Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh pledge to donate their organs

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 12:16 PM

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh pledged to donate their organs this month.

Now, the Indian National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation expressed gratitude to them for this act.

On July 1, Deshmukh posted a video on Instagram where the couple talk about their pledge to donate organs.

"Aaj 1st July ko hum ye kehna chahte hain aur aapko ye batana chaahte hain ki hum dono ne ek pledge liya hai. (Today, on July 1 we want to tell you about something that we have pledged), we have decided to donate our organs," said Deshmukh in the video.

"Yes, we pledge have pledged to donate our organs and for us there's no better gift than the gift of life," added Genelia.

“There is no greater gift to someone than 'The Gift Of Life'. @geneliad & me have pledged to donate our organs. We urge you all to join this great cause and be part of 'The Life AfterLife',” the Masti actor captioned the post.