Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcome a baby girl

Chadha gave birth on July 16

By CT Desk

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. (Photo by AFP)
Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 1:34 PM

Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 1:54 PM

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have become parents to a baby girl.

They welcomed their first child on July 16, and issued a statement two days later.


The statement, quoted by India Today, read, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!” Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal."

Fazal told City Times a month earlier, during an interview for Mirzapur, that he was excited about the new member in his family and that he would be taking some paternity leave to help around the house and to bond with the baby. “I feel very privileged that I can take time off... I’m hoping to just keep stretching it [the leave] as long as I can,” he said.


Chadha announced the news of her pregnancy back in February. She posted an image saying 1 + 1 = 3, and the caption read: “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world”.

On the work front, Fazal can be seen on Amazon Prime’s gritty drama Mirzapur, while Chadha’s last project was Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which is streaming on Netflix.

