Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan recounts horrifying kidnapping incident

Actor Mushtaq Khan, who was reportedly kidnapped on November 20, held a press conference to share details about the harrowing experience, describing it as something straight out of a film.

"Since childhood, we've heard stories and seen in movies how a rich man's son is kidnapped. I never imagined something like this could happen to me, but it did," Khan told media on Friday.

Khan recounted how, following his memorable role in the film Welcome, he began receiving numerous invitations to events as a chief guest, often accompanied by honorariums and incentives. In late October, he was contacted by a man named Rahul Saini, who claimed they had previously met in Noida. According to Khan, Rahul invited him to an award function for senior actors, offering Rs75,000 (Dh3,242) to appear with an advance payment of Rs25,000 (Dh1,080).

"Rahul Saini called me in late October, saying they wanted me as the chief guest for an award show honouring doctors, army personnel, and athletes. He agreed to my fee of Rs75,000 and even transferred Rs25,000 in advance," Khan said.

On November 20, he flew from Mumbai to Delhi, expecting to attend the event. However, after landing in Delhi, he was picked up by a driver who unexpectedly drove towards Meerut instead of the designated venue. Eventually, two armed men confronted him, covered his face, and took him to a room where six others awaited. The kidnappers demanded Rs10 million as ransom.