Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is discharged from Mumbai hospital

Actor Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 11:09 AM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 1:05 PM

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is home after a two-day stint in hospital for food poisoning.

The Gunjan Saxena star was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on FrIday for a serious case of food poisoning. Her father, Boney Kapoor, was quoted as saying by Zoom TV: “She was discharged this morning. She is much better now.”

At the time, a report by Times Now said that her father, her sister Khushi Kapoor and reported boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have been by her side through the ordeal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor’s next project is Ulajh,in which she plays a young diplomat embroiled in a conspiracy.

According to News18.com, she recently spoke about her role and said: “This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana’s character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance.”