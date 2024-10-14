Mon, Oct 14, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon37.2°C

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shares ADHD diagnosis

Says she's calmest when she's with her daughter, Raha

Published: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 12:51 PM

Updated: Mon 14 Oct 2024, 12:52 PM

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt (Photo by AFP)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has just released her movie Jigra, has spoken up about being diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

She told Indian media in an interview that her diagnosis was a result of meticulously taken tests.


She added that the signs were always there – she would zone out in classes and during conversations, which was noticed by her friends. But she didn’t know what caused her ‘normal’.

She said, in the same interview, that she feels most calm and present when she is with her daughter, Raha, or when she is in the middle of filming.


As an example of when her ADHD affected her actions, she recalled that her make-up artist, Puneet B Saini, wanted to spend a couple of hours doing her make-up on her wedding day. She said she had no patience for this.

Bhatt is married to fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor and they have one daughter together. He recently told ANI in an interview that Bhatt had planned everything for their wedding day. He said: "My wife planned everything, I just had to follow her lead. Our wedding took place at our home only. So, it was not that hectic. And it was just perfect marriage. To be bride groom again in this collection just feels good."

