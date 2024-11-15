Bluesky gains millions as users quit X after Trump's victory; faces legal hurdles

Bluesky, a social media platform led by Elon Musk, is experiencing a dramatic surge in subscribers as users abandon X (formerly Twitter) following Donald Trump’s election as U.S. President.

The platform announced on Thursday that it had surpassed 16 million users, gaining over 2.5 million new subscribers in just a week. Bluesky is among several platforms positioning themselves as alternatives to X since Musk’s controversial takeover.

"We're seeing record-high activity levels across likes, follows, and new accounts," Bluesky reported, highlighting a projection of adding 1 million users in a single day.

The spike comes as X faces backlash for its role in spreading misinformation during the election. Experts criticised the platform for amplifying false claims about key battleground states. Analytics firm SimilarWeb reported that X saw 46.5 million U.S. visits on November 6, a 38 per cent increase compared to its recent daily average, following Trump's victory announcement. However, the platform also faced an exodus, with over 115,000 American users deleting their accounts—the highest since Musk's acquisition. Despite its growth, Bluesky faces legal challenges with impending changes to its terms of service, potentially affecting its newfound momentum. Whether the platform can sustain its rapid expansion amidst legal scrutiny remains to be seen.