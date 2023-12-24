Blackpink’s Jennie announces ‘solo journey’: Is she leaving the KPop girl group?

Published: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 9:06 AM Last updated: Sun 24 Dec 2023, 9:15 AM

Blackpink's Jennie dropped some exciting news for her fans on Sunday. The star announced her 'solo journey' as she starts her own label titled 'OA'.

The news comes just after the group renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment on December 6. Concerns about their individual contracts remain uncertain.

Taking to social platform Instagram on Sunday, the star dropped the big news as she shared few pictures along with a message.

"Hi, this is Jennie. This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received. I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, BLACKPINK.”

According to the website, the label was founded in November 2023. The introduction on the site revealed that OA stands for ODDATELIER. "OA, which stands for ODDATELIER, is a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected. It is a label founded by artist Jennie in November 2023.”

Despite earlier speculations, Jennie never confirmed the news until now.

