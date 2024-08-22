Bill Skarsgard shares his experience of shooting for 'The Crow'

Bill Skarsgard (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 1:50 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 1:51 PM

Actor Bill Skarsgard, who is known for playing Pennywise in the horror films It and It Chapter Two, talked about his current project The Crow, and his experience of shooting for the American superhero film directed by Rupert Sanders, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Physicality wasn't an issue, but the mental state kind of wears on you because you live in it for four months, you know?" said Skarsgard at the Lionsgate film's world premiere.

"I had a great shoot, a lot of night shoots. ... You're kind of preoccupied in a bleak state of mind for a while. I like to be consumed by it when I'm doing it. We were working out a lot, I found it helpful. There's nothing like being tired and sweaty to get the demons out," he added.

"For filmmaker Rupert Standers, Skarsgard plays Eric Draven, who is murdered alongside his girlfriend Shelly, brought to life by singer-songwriter FKA Twigs in her second feature film role. Existing somewhere between life and death, Eric transforms into the invincible superhero known as The Crow, who is determined to avenge the tragedy and sacrifice himself to rescue Shelly. Sanders' new adaptation of James O'Barr's comic book series arrives 30 years after the original 1994 film," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bill also shared details about his character and what inspired him to portray it on-screen effectively. "I feel like he's a fragile individual when you meet him, someone that's almost given up on life and surely given up on himself. So getting to perform that, and then him finding Shelly and falling madly in love with her and how he projects onto her this kind of saving angel," he explained. "And then when he loses her, what he's willing to do for her. It's kind of the beautiful archetypal story about what people do for love, and he's commendable that way, I think, Eric as a character -- very generous."

The Crow director opened up on why he feels that Skarsgard and British singer-songwriter and dancer FKA Twigs are perfect for the roles.

"Bill is really a very acclaimed actor and had such an amazing physicality. He's such a beautiful, empathetic man, but also he's capable of this terrifying side to him that he likes to bring out, and he kind of relishes that," Sanders explained. "Twigs is just an otherworldly, magical person, and I really wanted this vacuum to be left when Shelley died in the movie, that the audience really went on that journey with Eric to try and get her back."