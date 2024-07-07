'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for praising wife Kritika

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 12:12 PM

A heated argument turned physical inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house recently, when contestant Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey following a verbal dispute.

The incident took place during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Payal Malik, a former contestant and Malik’s first wife made a surprise appearance.

The argument stemmed from Pandey's comments about Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik.

In an earlier episode, Pandey had expressed his admiration for Kritika, saying, "Kritika bhaabi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika a lot)." He later added, "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it."

During her visit, Payal Malik confronted Pandey about his remarks, saying, "You're talking about a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that. What you said about Kritika is wrong." Host Anil Kapoor, along with Payal and Armaan, condemned his comments.

However, Pandey maintained that his remarks were innocent and not meant to offend. Payal questioned why he whispered his feelings to another contestant instead of addressing Kritika directly if he had no guilt.