Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 12:14 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 12:15 PM

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who will be hosting the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, revealed how he deals with trolls.

He said: "Controversy and trolling will happen. Nowadays, that's the way in everything, everywhere. Even the biggest leaders and artists are also trolled. I always say keep your head down and do your work. Don't think about all these things."

On Tuesday, Kapoor was officially introduced as the host of the show at an event.

While speaking with Bigg Boss 17-winner Munawar Faruqui on the stage, Kapoor said: "No one can replace Salman and no one can replace Anil Kapoor either...bhai (Salman Khan) is very happy...I have also talked to him...he is very excited and happy knowing that I am doing non-fiction.”

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with filmmaker Karan Johar as the host. However, the reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Khan for the second season.

Excited to host the third season of Bigg Boss OTT, Anil Kapoor in a statement earlier said, "Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team! We're both young at heart; people often say - jokingly - that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is - seriously- timeless. It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting."