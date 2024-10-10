'Beverly Hills 90210' actor Nicholas Pryor passes away

Hollywood actor Nicholas Pryor, best known for his roles in Risky Business and Beverly Hills 90210, passed away on October 7. He was 89 years old.

His death was confirmed by his wife, Christine Belford, said The Hollywood Reporter.

He had been battling cancer.

The actor began is career in the 70s with stints in Smile and The Gumball Rally.

The character actor’s oeuvre also included soap operas such as The Secret Storm, The Edge of Night, Love Is a Many Splendored Thing, All My Children, Another World, and General Hospital spin-off, Port Charles.

Fellow actor Jon Lindstrom paid tribute to the man via Instagram on October 8. He wrote: “One of the best I've ever had. He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father-figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on #GH and #PortCharles."

Calling Pryor "one of the funniest people you could hope to spend time with," Lindstrom added, "I will miss him terribly, as will his beautiful wife Christina, his daughter Stacey, and his two grandchildren, Gus and Avril. R.I.P."