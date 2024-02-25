Best vegan restaurants in Dubai

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 3:52 PM

SEVA Dubai

Dive into the lush greenery of SEVA Table, the ultimate vegan hotspot in Dubai. Don't miss the chance to savor their seasonal delights sourced locally. And oh, ordering their gooey nachos with hand-chopped toppings and homemade vegan cheese is practically a vegan sin to skip! Head to Jumeirah Beach Road, 27B Street, Villa 5/1B Jumeirah, Dubai. Plus, they throw in wellness classes – because who said healthy can't be fun? For more information, call: 056 534 2899.

Folia

Need to unwind? Head to Folia at the Four Seasons, 2 Jumeirah Beach Rd, for a stress-free experience. With a fully plant-based menu in a serene garden-like setting, Chef Matthew Kenney adds a sprinkle of magic with wild mushroom pizza, watermelon poke bowl, and those oh-so-indulgent crispy mushroom sliders. For more information, call: 04 270 7777.

Little Erth by NABZ&G

This cute vegan gem is a big hit in Dubai. Indulge in their famous vegan mac n cheese made with pumpkin, miso paste, roast garlic, and coconut cream. The fresh and zingy spring raw papaya wraps and the awesome vegan cheese tartine are served with a whopping big smile - because good food should make you smile big! Visit this gem in J2 Building - JLT Cluster J – Dubai and for more information, call: 04 276 7287.

Planet Terra

For an out-of-this-world organic and vegan experience, head to Planet Terra, located at Panorama Building - 6th St - The Greens - Dubai. Inspired by global travels, their menu boasts scrumptious burgers, shawarmas, and even 'fish'-and-chips, all hand-crafted with bold flavors and no artificial sweeteners. For enquiries, call: 04 578 2000.

Cassette

Escape the city hustle and bustle at Cassette, a small sanctuary with its own magical courtyard. Located at THE COURTYARD - 4B St - Al Quoz - AL QUOZ 1 – Dubai. With a plethora of vegan and veggie options, from French toast to acai bowls and a vegan lobster roll, it's the perfect spot to brunch with your squad. Tel: 04 349 1966.

Wild and the Moon

Dive into a world of organic, homemade, and gluten-free goodness! Dreamed up by a squad of food enthusiasts, chefs, nutritionists, and naturopaths, this spot at Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, H77, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, crafts guilt-free delights using veggies, fruits, herbs, nuts, seeds, and superfoods – no additives! It's not just a restaurant; it's a lifestyle. Call: 04 343 3392 for more details.

ALSO READ: