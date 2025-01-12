'Best of your talent starts now': Hrithik Roshan receives a birthday shout out from ex-wife Sussanne

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Photo: AFP

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan maintains a cordial relationship with his former wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne penned a note wishing Hrithik loads of happiness.

"Happyyy happiest birthday Rye.. and huggge celebrations for 25 years of KNPH.. and I know the bestttt of your talent and personality starts now," she wrote, adding a group picture.

The snap shows Sussanne smiling along with Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba Azad. We can also spot Sussanne's partner Arslan Goni in the picture.

Hrithik and Sussanne parted ways in 2013. They got married in 2000 but after 13 years of living together, the duo announced their separation. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik this January completed 25 years as an actor. His debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai re-released in theatres on his birthday (January 10).