'Best Christmas Pageant Ever' trailer is out

Movie stars Judy Greer in the lead role as Grace Bradley

By ANI

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 11:46 AM

Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 11:47 AM

Dallas Jenkins, creator of the acclaimed series The Chosen, has unveiled the first trailer for his latest directorial project, Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

The Lionsgate holiday film is set to hit theatres on November 8, promising a heartwarming story just in time for the festive season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


Starring Judy Greer in the lead role as Grace Bradley, the film follows her character's journey as she volunteers to direct her church's annual Christmas pageant.

However, her initial enthusiasm soon turns into a challenge when she realises that the participation of the mischievous Herdman children threatens to disrupt the entire event.


Directed by Jenkins from a script co-written with Platte F. Clark, Darin McDaniel, and Ryan Swanson, Best Christmas Pageant Ever is based on Barbara Robinson's beloved 1972 book of the same name, states The Hollywood Reporter.

The film also stars Pete Holmes, Molly Belle Wright, and Lauren Graham in key roles.

Reflecting on his approach to faith-based storytelling in Hollywood, Jenkins shared his perspective with The Hollywood Reporter, saying: "If we believe faith is relevant in the culture, then what's stopping us from making things like others do in Hollywood who have their own message or agenda? The best filmmakers are personal and have a voice. I thought, 'Well, what's wrong with me having my voice?'"

