Baz Luhrmann planning Elvis concert film packed with unseen footage

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 4:00 PM

Renowned filmmaker Baz Luhrmann sent waves of excitement through the Elvis Presley fanbase as he hinted at the release of a concert film featuring never-before-seen footage of the iconic superstar.

The revelation came during the Met Gala on Monday night, where Luhrmann tantalised the audience with the prospect of revisiting the King of Rock and Roll's legendary performances, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Luhrmann, the creative mind behind the 2022 biopic 'Elvis,' which starred Austin Butler, teased the possibility of delving further into Presley's musical legacy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he acknowledged the fervent curiosity among fans regarding the unearthed archival material, stating, "The fans really want to know if all that footage we found in the vaults is going to become a concert film and I'm here to say I think it's gonna happen."

The filmmaker had previously ignited speculation in October with an Instagram post hinting at the discovery of reels of unseen footage from Elvis's tours.

Accompanied by a video showcasing a cardboard box labelled 'Elvis outtakes box,' Luhrmann's post fuelled anticipation for what could be a treasure trove of musical history.

Among the footage mentioned are recordings from two seminal documentaries tilted 'That's The Way It Is,' released alongside Elvis's 12th album of the same name in 1970, and 'Elvis on Tour,' a 1972 film chronicling the star's journey across 15 cities.

While fans await further details on the potential concert film, Luhrmann has also hinted at an extended cut of 'Elvis,' promising more of Butler's captivating performances.

Reflecting on Butler's dedication to embodying Presley, Luhrmann expressed his admiration, stating, "Austin did his concerts full out. He did all the numbers. Austin just did it, and it was an out-of-body experience to watch him do those full concerts, so one day I will cut those full concerts together."

Despite the excitement surrounding these projects, there has been no recent update on the proposed four-hour cut of 'Elvis,' as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film garnered significant acclaim, receiving eight Oscar nominations at the 2023 ceremony, including nods for Best Picture and a Best Actor nomination for Austin Butler.

As anticipation builds for the potential release of the concert film and extended cut, fans of Elvis Presley eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in never-before-seen glimpses of the musical icon's electrifying performances.

