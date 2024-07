'Barbie' filmmaker Greta Gerwig to receive 2024 Pioneer of the Year Award

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 11:42 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 12:57 PM

Greta Gerwig, the acclaimed filmmaker behind hits like 'Lady Bird', 'Little Women', and the Oscar-winning movie 'Barbie', is set to be honoured with the 2024 Pioneer of the Year Award by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation (WRMPPF).

According to Deadline, the prestigious award recognises Gerwig's outstanding contributions to the motion picture industry, celebrating her leadership, community service, and dedication to philanthropy.

Jeff Goldstein, President of Warner Bros Domestic Distribution and Co-Chairman of the Pioneer of the Year Dinner, praised Gerwig as "a dynamic filmmaker with extraordinary vision who entertains and inspires audiences everywhere."

Kyle Davies, President of Distribution at Bleecker Street Media and Chairman of the Pioneers Assistance Fund Committee, expressed pride in honouring Gerwig's achievements and contributions to cinema, according to Deadline.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Gerwig's directorial prowess has garnered widespread acclaim, with 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' both earning multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Her collaboration on 'Barbie', which she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach, made history as the first film directed solely by a woman to surpass $1 billion in global box office earnings, solidifying Gerwig's influence in the industry, Deadline reported.

Beyond her directorial successes, Gerwig has also made an impact as an actress and screenwriter, notably in films like 'Frances Ha' and 'Mistress America'.