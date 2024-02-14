Backed by fans and audience, 'Dubai Bling' star Safa Siddiqui cruises confidently

Photo by Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:56 AM

In the glitzy world of reality television, where every moment is captured and scrutinised, British-Iraqi fashion designer, model, and social media star, Safa Siddiqui, emerges as a beacon of authenticity – what you see is what you get. The star of Netflix's Dubai Bling sits down with City Times to reflect on the transformative journey of season two, revealing a newfound vulnerability and the subtle nuances that make her a relatable and captivating figure.

As the show progresses, Safa's evolution is visible, with a more open and softer side shining through gradually. "It's very hard when you're being filmed. Once you get more relaxed around a camera, you're able to open up and see things differently. You actually forget the cameras are there," she says.

Reflecting on her growth, Safa acknowledges the impact of her first season's nervousness and the ability to shed those inhibitions in the current and upcoming seasons. "I've evolved as a businesswoman," she notes, attributing the change to embracing her fashion line wholeheartedly.

Season two of Dubai Bling unfolds with candid moments, including a viral TikTok encounter that showcased Safa's sharp wit. Addressing the spontaneity of the situation, she attributes her quick comebacks to a childhood shaped by overcoming bullying. "I've learned to use my tongue. It made me super strong, and now I can just say, 'Don't test me.'"

In a revealing segment on the show, Safa opens up about her postpartum journey, bravely sharing the struggles and lessons learned. When we ask her about it, she emphasises the importance of seeking help and breaking down societal expectations surrounding motherhood. "Every postpartum journey is different... If my story can inspire someone or help someone, I'm happy to share it."

What was her most memorable time of 2023? The touching moment when Safa's older daughter met her newborn sister for the first time, a heart-warming experience etched in her memory forever, she says, smiling proudly.

As Safa navigates the challenges of newfound fame, she remains grounded, cherishing the positive feedback from fans. She highlights the 99 per cent positive comments that outweigh the occasional negativity, emphasising the inspiration and connection she feels with her audience. When asked what is one thing she wouldn’t share online, she mentions how protective she is of close friends and family, by not sharing their lives online.

Looking ahead, Safa expresses excitement about taking her fashion brand to new heights through a partnership with Litchi, showcasing her commitment to nurturing her passion. Dubai Bling fans will find a relatable icon in Safa, a woman unafraid to embrace her journey, flaws, and all.