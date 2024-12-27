Baby Driver child actor Hudson Meek dies at 16 after falling from moving vehicle

Child artiste Hudson Meek, best known for his role in Baby Driver, passed away at the age of 16.

He died on December 22 in Alabama after falling from a moving vehicle, as per reports from Variety.

The news of his demise was shared on his Instagram.

"Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met," the post read.

The accident occurred Thursday night in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, according to local news site AL.com. Meek "sustained blunt force injuries after falling to the road from a moving vehicle," Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates told AL.com.