'Baaghi 4': Sanjay Dutt's first look as a menacing 'villain' is chilling

There is some exciting news for Sanjay Dutt fans as the Munna Bhai actor has officially joined the cast of Baaghi 4.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, Dutt shared his first look from the film.

The poster shows him in a menacing avatar. Sitting on a Gothic-style throne, Dutt is seen holding a lifeless woman in a blood-stained gown. His fierce expression, paired with his bloodied white shirt and dishevelled hair, adds to the dark and intense vibe of the poster. The poster also has a tagline "Every Aashiq is a Villain."