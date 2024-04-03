Ayushmann Khurrana signs global music deal

The actress stated that their breakup was due to irreconcilable disagreements
Apart from being a successful actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a popular singer and is known for his hit numbers including 'Pani Da Rang', 'Saadi Gali Aaja', among others. Now, he is taking his music to different parts of the world and connecting with the audience globally.
The 'Dream Girl' actor has recently signed a global record deal with Warner Music India. He expressed his excitement about the collaboration.
"I have always wanted to collaborate with like-minded people in my pursuit of creative excellence. I want to take my music to a global audience and I'm confident that with Warner Music India by my side, I will make some significant strides in this realm. I cannot wait to unveil my next song to people. It will be a new sound that people haven't heard from me before which is extremely exciting personally for me," Khurrana said in a statement.
Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared an update about the partnership. The post reads, "Ayushmann Khurrana has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music India, the country's leading music label, to take his sound to a global audience. Ayushmann falls in the rare breed of actor-artistes in the world who have left a mark not only with his blockbuster forward-thinking films but has also disrupted the music space with massive hit songs. With access to our global ecosystem, this creative partnership will connect Ayushmann to audiences and artists beyond India's borders. Stay tuned for his new release dropping this month!"
Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India and SAARC added, "Ayushmann has experienced unparalleled success with his films, and we're excited to see him now scale new heights as a pop star. With his passion for music, a versatile sonic identity, and our artist-first ecosystem, we are thrilled to build an iconic roadmap for him on his music journey."
