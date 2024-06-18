Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in 'Daayra'?

Cavill confirmed in April that he and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting a child
In the coming months, Bollywood lovers will see several fresh on-screen pairings.
Reportedly, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been roped in to star in director Meghna Gulzar's new film, Daayra.
"Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source was quoted as saying.
An official announcement regarding the project's timeline is still awaited.
Meanwhile, Khurrana is also set to share screen space with actor Sara Ali Khan in an upcoming action-comedy.
The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.
The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.
Taking to Instagram, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handle with a caption that read, "AYUSHMANN - SARA ALI KHAN TO STAR IN DHARMA - SIKHYA'S ACTION-COMEDY. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment reunite, this time for an action-comedy headlined by #AyushmannKhurrana and #SaraAliKhan. Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik, this is Dharma and Sikhya's third theatrical collaboration. Shooting has begun. Title will be announced soon."
Kapoor Khan is will next be seen in Singham Again.
ALSO READ:
Cavill confirmed in April that he and girlfriend Natalie Viscuso are expecting a child
Taking to Instagram, Vikrant's wife Sheetal Massey dropped a cute picture of the father-son duo
Sharmajee Ki Beti stars Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta
The actor took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an action-packed picture of himself
From Priyanka Chopra to Sidharth Malhotra, A-listers took to Instagram to wish their fans
The Dance of Dragons promises to be an epic battle
The classic good verses evil battle rages on in this formidable tale
Cox turned 60 on June 15