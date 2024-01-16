Awards are validation for artist’s hard work: Varun Dhawan

Published: Tue 16 Jan 2024, 9:07 PM

Awards are a form of recognition for the hard work of artists and winning a Filmfare is like “reaching the top of the mountain”, Varun Dhawan said. Speaking at the 69th Filmfare Awards press conference, the actor talked about the relevance of awards and how they motivate artists.

“It (award) means a lot to me. It is some kind of validation to your career as you work very hard. You put in blood, sweat, time, and sacrifice. When all that is done, at the end of the year you are compared to your peers and hopefully, the best person gets it,” Dhawan said.

“Filmfare gets recorded in history, everyone talks about who won the best award, it’s discussed and revered by our fraternity. So it’s a big deal, it’s like reaching the top of the mountain,” the actor told reporters.

The Bawaal star said even though the commercial success of a film is important for an actor, awards motivate them to continue to do their best. “We gauge success through the box office, which is very important because it is a business and you need income coming in. But sometimes a film is made very well and it doesn’t get the desired result at the box office,” Dhawan said.

“So, when it gets awards, the film lives on. The artist and the people who are behind making that film get so much respect that it empowers them and makes them brave to go ahead and continue to make the cinema that they make. So, in that sense, it is rewarding.” PTI