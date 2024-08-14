Australian PM Anthony Albanese takes selfie with Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar

The incident occurred at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland
Bollywood stars Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji on Tuesday met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The celebs visited the Australian Parliament House to celebrate the legacy and diversity of Indian cinema.
Taking to Instagram, Albanese posted a picture of the meeting.
"Rani Mukerji and @karanjohar are in Canberra promoting the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It's one of the largest Indian film festivals outside of India, and it's been running for 15 years. A testament to Australia's relationship with India and the vibrancy of the Indian-Australian community," his post read.
Mukerji also commemorated 50 years of Yash Raj Films by launching a Yash Chopra stamp at the Australian Parliament as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).
She said, "I'm truly honoured and humbled to be a part of this momentous occasion of the launch of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's commemorative stamp at the Australian Parliament House! This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF's rich and impactful 50-year-old legacy of shaping pop culture the world over but also of the Indian film industry that has entertained countless people through the power of cinema. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has been a catalyst for bringing India and Australia closer to each other by championing cultural and creative ties for 15 years now. I'm proud to see the festival grow from strength to strength year on year and act as a bridge connecting the best creative minds of India and Australia."
IFFM 2024 will take place till August 25, 2024.
