Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul glow in new pictures

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, one of the most adored celebrity couples, are gearing up to welcome their first child. Known for keeping their personal lives under wraps, the couple recently gave fans a rare and endearing glimpse into their journey to parenthood. KL Rahul shared a series of photos from his recent trip to Australia, including a touching moment with his pregnant wife, Athiya Shetty.

On Monday, KL Rahul took to Instagram to share snippets from his visit to Australia, where he was playing in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Among the snapshots of his daily life—like sipping coffee at a street-side cafe, enjoying serene beach views, and candid shots of himself—one photo stood out.

The final image captured a tender moment of the couple seated outside a cosy cafe. Athiya, dressed in a snug sweater and oversized grey denims, looked radiant as she sipped her coffee. KL Rahul was captured gazing adoringly at her and her baby bump, creating an intimate and joyful atmosphere. Between them sat a cinnamon bun, adding a sweet touch to the scene.

Rahul captioned the post, “Aus leftovers,” sparking a wave of love and excitement among fans.

Athiya and KL Rahul have shared a special bond since meeting through a mutual friend in January 2019. Their relationship blossomed over the years, leading to their wedding in 2023 at Suniel Shetty's picturesque farmhouse in Khandala. Surrounded by close family and friends, their love story reached a beautiful milestone. Last November, the couple took to Instagram to announce the joyous news of their first child. Their joint post read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by a heartfelt visual of little feet and an evil eye charm.