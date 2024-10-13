Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon35°C

As Amitabh Bachchan turns 82, fans flock to his home to celebrate birthday

He greeted fans outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa

Fans of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan gathered outside his Mumbai home to get a glimpse of him on his 82nd birthday, on October 11.

They were seen shouting and taking pictures.


The legendary star himself came outside for a few minutes to greet his fans outside his house, Jalsa.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs extended their best wishes to Big B on his special day.


Producer Anand Pandit took a stroll down memory lane and reflected on how the star's film Trishul impacted him. "I have grown up watching Bachchan ji's films. Trishul is one film that deeply impacted me. I watched it about 60-70 times at that time. I had in mind that I also wanted to become the Amitabh Bachchan of Trishul. It motivated me a lot and it's somehow responsible for making me move to Mumbai," he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan's film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shares screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Padukone in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

In June this year, he and Padukone were seen in the futuristic film Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD.

