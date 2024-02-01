'Around the corner': American actor Keke Palmer opens up about her retirement

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 4:14 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 5:01 PM

American actor and singer Keke Palmer, who has been in the entertainment world since she was a tween, opened up about her future plans in Hollywood, including how she plans on retiring at some point, likely sooner than later.

"I don't know. I think the timer has started," Palmer was quoted as saying.

"I think it's because I just haven't felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it's around the corner. I don't know when exactly, but it's around the corner," she said

In terms of legacies, the Emmy-winning actor stated that it is critical for her to pave the way for her son, Leo, and other artists to succeed.

"The main thing I want those legacies to be is [a call] to use your power for good, to use what you have to create spaces and systems for other people to thrive," Palmer said. "I just don't believe in holding everything. I don't believe in gatekeeping. I'm not a coward. What would that do? I think it's based on fear. If I'm speaking on it from a compassionate place, I think people that gatekeep are afraid. So I'm not scared" Palmer was cited as saying in the Hollywood Reporter

The 'Nope' star went on to say that she wants to teach Leo to be fearless and confident in his ability to study.

"A part of learning in this place, I think, is to love and to know how to first be unconditionally loving to yourself, so that you know how to love others and be of service to others in a way that doesn't disadvantage them but instead empowers them," Palmer said.

"That's what I would hope that the legacy is for me. And for anyone that wants to follow me, I hope that's what they see too."

As for her future as a performer, she wants to make sure she has options, which is why she founded KeyTV Newtwork, a platform to assist other creatives.

"When I was younger, I used to have so much anxiety," Palmer recalled. "I love to perform, but is that something that can last forever? I think I always would wonder, 'Is it something that times out?' Obviously, you have people that have been acting their entire careers.... but I just never knew how I could scale myself."

The 'Hustlers' actor went on to say, "If you were a lawyer, you want to get to be a partner. I didn't understand what the version of that was for me. Some people become directors or they become producers or they become the head of Paramount."

Palmer has joined Aziz Ansari's Good Fortune, which also stars Ansari, Keanu Reeves, and Seth Rogen.

She also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in 2023 for Password, being the first woman to do it in fifteen years.

