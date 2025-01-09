Armaan Malik, Aashna Shroff make first public appearance post wedding

Popular singer Armaan Malik and his wife, influencer Aashna Shroff, were spotted at the airport for the first time after their wedding in December last year.

The couple were all smiles as they interacted warmly with photographers stationed at the airport.

In a video shared by media, the newlyweds appeared excited about starting their new journey together. Armaan also wished media a "Happy New Year" and asked about their well-being, saying, "Aap log sab theek ho?" (Are you all doing well?).

For their first post-wedding appearance, Aashna wore a cream coordinated outfit paired with white sneakers, and a matching cap. Armaan looked dapper in a blue hoodie, denim jeans, and black sunglasses.

Earlier this month, the couple shared the news of their wedding on Instagram by posting stunning photos from their intimate ceremony.