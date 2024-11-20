Arjun Kapoor reunites with his 'favourite partner-in-crime' Parineeti Chopra

Actor Arjun Kapoor met his Ishaqzaade co-actor Parineeti Chopra and couldn't help but refer to her as his 'partner in crime'.

On Tuesday, he dropped a selfie with Chopra on Instagram Stories, captioning it, "Was good to be back on set with my favourite partner-in-crime after ages."

Ishaqzaade was helmed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the 2012 flick marked Chopra and Kapoor's debut in Bollywood.

Ishaqzaade revolves around two influential political families, the Chauhans and the Qureshis, whose rivalry and mutual hatred for one another goes back generations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen as an antagonist in Singham Again, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.