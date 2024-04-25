It's full house: Arijit Singh to perform at sold-out show in Dubai

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 10:23 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 9:54 AM

It's show time again! Come April 27 and Bollywood's numero uno playback singer Arijit Singh will perform at the Coca Cola Arena. The concert, organised by Dubai's PME, has already sold out all tickets, making it one of the most successful live events of the year.

The experience will be different too. Arijit will perform on a ramp that extends from the stage all the way to where the audiences are seated. PME has already acquired a reputation for bringing some of the best shows to the UAE, and this latest concert is another feather in its cap.

"This is our fourth concert with Arijit Singh since 2021 and each time it has been a full house --- whether it is at Coca Cola Arena or the Etihad Arena," says the visionary founder of PME Salman Ahmed. Going forward, PME is planning to bring Arijit to a stadium in the UAE.

Some of the luminaries associated with the show are Emirates NBD (presenting sponsors), in association with Coca Cola, powered by Rexon while the real estate partner is Burj Mayfair Real Estate Advisory.

That's not all! Two lucky couples in the audience stand a chance to win a trip to Arijit Singh's concerts in the UK in August this year, an intiative supported by Burj Mayfair Real Estate and Khaleej Times.

