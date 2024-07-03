Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' won't have a clash Disney's 'Moana 2' at the box office

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 11:54 AM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 11:55 AM

Fans of the Broadway musical Wicked will have reason to rejoice sooner than anticipated as Universal Pictures has advanced the release date for its highly anticipated film adaptation.

Originally slated for November 27, the movie will now hit theatres on November 22, 2024, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Jon M Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), the cinematic rendition of Wicked features an ensemble cast led by Ariana Grande in the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The decision to move the release date forward aims to capitalise on the extended holiday weekend, allowing more time for the film to generate buzz and attract audiences.

The rescheduled date also strategically avoids a clash with Disney's Moana 2, positioning Wicked to potentially dominate the Thanksgiving box office alongside Paramount's Gladiator II, which stars Paul Mescal and is slated for release on the same day.

The Hollywood Reporter says Wicked is a transformation of the Tony-winning musical, itself inspired by Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, which reimagines characters from L Frank Baum's classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The film promises a spellbinding journey through the magical land of Oz, with performances that director Jon M Chu described as both uplifting and emotionally resonant.

A star-studded supporting cast includes Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Bowen Yang, adding depth to the vibrant world of Oz envisioned for the silver screen.