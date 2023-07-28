Ariana Grande's rumoured boyfriend Ethan Slater files for divorce; estranged wife reacts

Ethan and his wife Lilly Jack, who had been married for nearly four years, welcomed their first child in August

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater. — Photo Source: Instagram / Michelle Yeoh

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM

Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship rumours have become the talk of the town.

Now, Ethan’s estranged wife Lilly Jay has shared her thoughts on the budding relationship. Taking a dig at Ariana, Lilly stated that the pop singer is “not a girl’s girl," reported Page Six.

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl…My family is just collateral damage,” Lilly was quoted as saying.

Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly in a New York court on July 26. The couple have decided to part ways after nearly four years of marriage. The two were high school sweethearts, the report added.

Lilly, who welcomed her first child with Ethan in August, told Daily Mail that she will be focusing on her child now. “I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son and rebuilding a life for him. This is what I am trying to do and this is my only focus," she said.

According to sources, Lilly has been “calling every news outlet to get this story out” while behaving differently towards Ethan behind the scenes, the report added.

“She’s [Lilly] telling Ethan and others that she only cares about protecting their child. She’s rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn’t do anything wrong,” an insider told Page Six.

On the other hand, pop sensation Ariana and her husband Dalton Gomez have parted ways two years after getting married, TMZ has reported, quoting sources close to the couple.

“Grande and her husband tried to restore their relationship a few months back but failed to do so. Now, they are headed towards a divorce,” a source said. Ariana was also photographed with Ethan at the Wimbledon men’s singles final, without her ring.

