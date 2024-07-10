Are Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma relocating to London?

The movie is the sequel of the 1996 film 'Twister'
There are rumours that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are considering to relocate to London permanently. A speculation fuelled by several recent developments has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens curious about the big move.
Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from T20 cricket after leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup, has been seen in London reuniting with Anushka and his daughter Vamika and and new-born son Akaay.
The couple's connection to London deepened with the birth of their second child, Akaay, in the city. They have spent extended periods there, and their frequent visits and activities around London have led to increased speculation about their intentions to settle there permanently.
Kohli has often expressed a desire for a quieter life away from the public eye, and the family seems to enjoy the relative anonymity they find in London compared to India, where fans and paparazzi are constantly on the celebrity-chase.
For now, the power couple is enjoying some much-needed downtime in the English capital, away from the constant media scrutiny.
A recent video clip capturing them entering ISKCON in London has emerged online. Although the video's timing and whether it's recent or not remains uncertain, fans are speculating it's from their ongoing family vacation.
Known for her iconic roles in films in the Indian film industry, Anushka has been frequently spotted in London, further intensifying rumours about their potential move.
The speculation grew even stronger when her Instagram update recently indicated that she and her family were enjoying their time in the UK, savouring the local fruits.
Whether or not the couple makes the big move, only time will tell. For now, Virat basks in the glory of his momentous victory, while Anushka is all set to star in the highly anticipated sports biopic Chakda 'Xpress. Produced by her own banner, Clean Slate Filmz, this film promises to be another significant achievement in her illustrious career.
