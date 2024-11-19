AR Rahman's wife announces separation from composer after 29 years of marriage: Reports

Photo: Reuters file

AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu announced her separation from the music composer, director and singer after 29 years of marriage on Tuesday, as per Indian media outlets.

Banu's lawyer released a statement to media outlet India Today. The statement mentioned an 'emotional strain' that affected their marriage of almost three decades.

Married in 1995 in an arranged marriage, the couple has three children together — Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship," read the statement.

"Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony," it added.

"Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life."

The couple's son Ameen took to social media after the announcement, "requesting privacy during this time".