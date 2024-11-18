AR Rahman receives 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation'

Indian composer, singer, and music producer AR Rahman (Photo by AFP)

Music maestro AR Rahman received the 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation' from IIT Madras for directing the virtual reality film Le Musk.

The eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre in Virtual Reality and related fields, presented the music composer the award.

Rahman said, "I came here when I was 13 years old. I did Le Musk thinking global experience should be explored from India. I received one award from Hollywood in LA and now I feel proud to get an award here."

It was presented by co-inventors of Oculus Professor Steven LaValle and Professor Anna Lavalle who are visiting faculty at IIT Madras.

This award recognises exceptional contributions to advancing immersive technologies and storytelling globally.

On receiving the Innovation Award from IIT Madras, for directing the virtual reality thriller film Le Musk, Rahman added, "Getting an award in Chennai is special. We constantly were looking for how could we push this understanding and not make the mistakes that people made earlier. The most important rule for me was making people comfortable."

Speaking about the technology and innovations in the country, he added, "To make it we need special cameras. Whenever I go to Microsoft or Intel I think why next Apple or Nvidia not coming from India? The government needs to look into it. There is a lot more to do. I am crazy, I am putting all my money into this as a passion project. Many people can use VR for visiting Temples, and for even marriages."

Earlier, Rahman unveiled the soundtrack for his immersive film; it has 12 songs.

"Le Musk, an innovative sensory cinematic experience directed by AR Rahman himself, merges music, fragrance, and visual storytelling to immerse audiences in a new kind of film and narrative. The soundtrack, created to complement the immersive experience, features Rahman's signature style -- a blend of Jazz, Orchestra and eclectic elements combined with soulful melodies," according to the press release shared by AR Rahman's team.