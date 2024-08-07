Apple Mac models to receive major upgrade

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 12:01 PM

Apple is gearing up for a significant second half of 2024, with much of the attention on the anticipated iPhone 16. There are several leaks and reports highlights the upcoming device's launch date and potential features.

However, Apple hasn't overlooked its Mac hardware. Recent rumours suggest that several Mac models are set to receive the new M4 chip.

Tom'g Guide highlights Mark Gurman's latest PowerOn newsletter, in which he mentions that Apple plans to upgrade all its Macs to the latest M4 processor. This means that the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and Mac mini could all feature the new M-series chip.

A key point from the report is that at least one Mac model will undergo more significant changes, however, the exact model isn't mentioned.

Gurman had previously hinted that Apple might be working on a thinner and lighter MacBook Pro, in line with its new design direction. This could be the model undergoing dramatic changes. Another possibility is the Mac Pro, which has not seen major design updates since 2019. Additionally, the Mac mini, which has retained a similar look since 2010, could benefit from a significant redesign along with the performance boost from the M4 chip.