Apple iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, and more: What to expect from September 9 event

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 1:28 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 1:48 PM

If you're an Apple user who's subscribed to their promotions, you must've received a mailer detailing the tech giant's upcoming event.

The 'Glowtime' event is scheduled for September 9, which will be streamed directly from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For us in the UAE, the time to tune in is 9pm on Apple’s website, YouTube, or through Apple TV.

So what can we expect from the event?

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

The headliner of the event is undoubtedly the highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 series. Apple is expected to introduce four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 16 and its Plus variant will likely feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. These models might inherit the A17 Pro chip from the iPhone 15 Pro, though some rumours suggest the inclusion of a new A18 chip.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to have larger displays, possibly making them the biggest iPhones to date, and may feature a more powerful A18 Pro chip. All models are expected to come with iOS 18, a redesigned camera block, and up to seven colour options, including a potentially new bronze finish which would replace the blue colour. There could also be a new Capture Button for easier photo and video capturing, along with improved telephoto lenses and battery capacities.

A significant highlight is Apple's emphasis on its in-device AI processing, distinguishing itself by not relying on cloud computing, which ensures faster and more secure functionality. Apple's proprietary AI, termed "Apple Intelligence," is reportedly woven into nearly every aspect of iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 series. This integration enhances various functionalities including Siri, Apple applications like Safari and Mail, photo enhancement, generative text and images, proofreading, and more.

Apple Watch Series 10

It has been a decade since the first Apple Watch announcement, so let's expect some good news on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. Apple's next-generation smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 10 (possibly branded as Apple Watch X), is another highly anticipated reveal. Rumours suggest a significant redesign, with a thinner profile and larger display sizes. It is expected to continue Apple's focus on health features, including workout tracking, safety tools, and possibly even monitoring for sleep apnea and hypertension—though legal challenges could delay these health features.

Additionally, there's speculation about an Apple Watch Ultra 3, though details on its upgrades are still under wraps.

AirPods Max 2