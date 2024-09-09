Apple 'Glowtime' 2024 live: iPhone 16 introduced in two sizes

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 8:40 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 9:51 PM

Apple's Glowtime 2024 event, taking place today at Cupertino Park, California, is expected to be a major announcement with the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPhone 16 models, particularly the Pro and Pro Max, are set to feature larger screens, a powerful A18 chip, and new AI features called Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly boast a 6.9-inch display and advanced camera features.

Other expected product announcements include the Apple Watch 10 with health upgrades, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the affordable Apple Watch SE 3. Apple may also reveal AirPods 4 with improved fit and noise cancellation, as well as the iPad Mini 7 with faster performance and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The event, starting at 9pm in the UAE, will be live-streamed on Apple’s platforms and its official YouTube channel. Khaleej Times brings to you all the latest updates.

9:50pm: Apple iPhone 16 introduced in two sizes

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16, powered by the new A18 chip, offering enhanced performance and efficiency. The iPhone 16 also features a new camera control button and the innovative Action button for quick access to various functions.

CEO Tim Cook highlighted the role of Apple Intelligence, a powerful generative AI integrated into the iPhone’s core, which will supercharge user experiences and mark the beginning of a new era for the iPhone. Designed from the ground up with Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 promises to be more intuitive and capable than ever before.

9.45pm: Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Pro 2 announced

Apple has announced an updated version of its premium AirPods Max headphones, now available in five new colors: midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight. The refreshed AirPods Max also feature a USB-C charging port for improved convenience. Despite the updates, the AirPods Max will retain their original starting price of $549.

In addition, Apple introduced the new AirPods Pro 2, which now includes three significant health features: Hearing Protection, a Hearing Test, and a Hearing Aid function.

These updates will be available later this fall in over 100 countries, further expanding the health and accessibility capabilities of the AirPods lineup.

9.40pm: Apple AirPods 4 announced, priced at USD129; pre-orders available today with the product launching on September 20

Apple has unveiled the next generation of its AirPods, featuring a refined design touted as the most comfortable yet, along with cutting-edge audio technology. One of the standout features is the ability to respond to Siri with a simple shake of your head, signalling a "yes" or "no." The AirPods 4 case also now includes a USB-C charging port, aligning with industry standards.

Key Features of AirPods 4:

Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound

Personalised Spatial Audio for a tailored listening experience

Voice Isolation for clearer calls

USB-C and Wireless Charging options

Force Sensors for easier controls

Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life on a single charge

Adaptive Audio that adjusts to your environment

Conversation Awareness to detect when you're speaking

Built-in Case Speaker for added functionality

9.30pm: Apple Watch Ultra 2 announced

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, primarily designed for athletes, comes in a Satin Black finish with a scratch-resistant case and matching black titanium bands featuring parachute-style lock-in mechanisms. Priced at $799, it will be available for purchase starting September 20.