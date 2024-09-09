Apple 'Glowtime' 2024 live: iPhone 16 introduced in two sizes

The bid is part of its ambitious turnaround strategy
Apple's Glowtime 2024 event, taking place today at Cupertino Park, California, is expected to be a major announcement with the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup.
The iPhone 16 models, particularly the Pro and Pro Max, are set to feature larger screens, a powerful A18 chip, and new AI features called Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly boast a 6.9-inch display and advanced camera features.
Other expected product announcements include the Apple Watch 10 with health upgrades, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the affordable Apple Watch SE 3. Apple may also reveal AirPods 4 with improved fit and noise cancellation, as well as the iPad Mini 7 with faster performance and Wi-Fi 6E support.
The event, starting at 9pm in the UAE, will be live-streamed on Apple’s platforms and its official YouTube channel. Khaleej Times brings to you all the latest updates.
9:50pm: Apple iPhone 16 introduced in two sizes
Apple has introduced the iPhone 16, powered by the new A18 chip, offering enhanced performance and efficiency. The iPhone 16 also features a new camera control button and the innovative Action button for quick access to various functions.
CEO Tim Cook highlighted the role of Apple Intelligence, a powerful generative AI integrated into the iPhone’s core, which will supercharge user experiences and mark the beginning of a new era for the iPhone. Designed from the ground up with Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 promises to be more intuitive and capable than ever before.
9.45pm: Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Pro 2 announced
Apple has announced an updated version of its premium AirPods Max headphones, now available in five new colors: midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight. The refreshed AirPods Max also feature a USB-C charging port for improved convenience. Despite the updates, the AirPods Max will retain their original starting price of $549.
In addition, Apple introduced the new AirPods Pro 2, which now includes three significant health features: Hearing Protection, a Hearing Test, and a Hearing Aid function.
These updates will be available later this fall in over 100 countries, further expanding the health and accessibility capabilities of the AirPods lineup.
9.40pm: Apple AirPods 4 announced, priced at USD129; pre-orders available today with the product launching on September 20
Apple has unveiled the next generation of its AirPods, featuring a refined design touted as the most comfortable yet, along with cutting-edge audio technology. One of the standout features is the ability to respond to Siri with a simple shake of your head, signalling a "yes" or "no." The AirPods 4 case also now includes a USB-C charging port, aligning with industry standards.
Key Features of AirPods 4:
Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound
Personalised Spatial Audio for a tailored listening experience
Voice Isolation for clearer calls
USB-C and Wireless Charging options
Force Sensors for easier controls
Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life on a single charge
Adaptive Audio that adjusts to your environment
Conversation Awareness to detect when you're speaking
Built-in Case Speaker for added functionality
9.30pm: Apple Watch Ultra 2 announced
The Apple Watch Ultra 2, primarily designed for athletes, comes in a Satin Black finish with a scratch-resistant case and matching black titanium bands featuring parachute-style lock-in mechanisms. Priced at $799, it will be available for purchase starting September 20.
9.25pm: Apple Watch Series 10 priced at USD399 (available for pre-orders starting today) to launch on September 20
Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a durable ionic glass crystal that extends further down the sides of the case. Underneath is Apple’s first-ever wide-angle OLED display, with pixels optimised for better light emission at wider angles. This results in a 40 per cent brighter display when viewed from the side, making it easier to read in various positions. The wide-angle OLED is also highly power-efficient, enabling the 'Always On' mode to refresh every second instead of once per minute.
The Series 10 is remarkably thin, at just 9.7 millimeters—almost 10 per cent thinner than the Series 9. Achieving this required miniaturization of several internal components, including the SIP digital crown and a re-engineered speaker system that’s 30 per cent smaller without sacrificing sound quality.
In addition to being thinner, the Series 10 is 20 per cent lighter than the stainless steel Series 9. The case is made from aerospace-grade titanium, with a PVD coating available in three colours: natural, gold, and dark slate.
On the health front, the Series 10 is equipped to detect sleep apnea, a serious condition that affects over a billion people globally. Using its accelerometer, the watch monitors breathing disturbances during sleep, with results available in the Health app. If the data indicates moderate to severe sleep apnea, the watch will notify the user, helping them take proactive steps toward better health.
9.05pm: Apple Watch Series 10 announced
The 'Glowtime' event begins with the first product announcement being of the Apple Watch Series 10. It features 30 per cent more screen area than its predecessor. It is also 10 per cent thinner than Series 10, making it the thinnest Apple Watch ever.
9pm: The live stream has begun; Apple CEO Tim Cook to kick off the event
It is time. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the 'Glowtime' event as he takes the stage at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. The event will see the announcements of Apple Watch, AirPods, and the iPhone 16 lineup, says Tim.
