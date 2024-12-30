Apple discontinues iPhone 14 and iPhone SE in Europe

In a landmark decision to reduce electronic waste and simplify technology for consumers, the European Union (EU) has mandated USB-C as the standard charging port for electronic devices starting December 28. This regulation has significant implications for device manufacturers, particularly Apple, which has discontinued the iPhone 14 and iPhone SE (3rd generation) in the EU—its last models featuring the proprietary Lightning port.

The Shift to USB-C

The new EU law is designed to ensure interoperability between devices by enabling a single charger for phones, tablets, cameras, and other electronics. It also standardises fast-charging technology across brands, simplifying user experience and reducing environmental impact by cutting down on e-waste generated by incompatible charging accessories.

While existing devices with Lightning or micro-USB ports remain unaffected, the regulation prohibits the sale of non-USB-C devices in the EU. Many Android manufacturers have already embraced USB-C, making the transition relatively seamless for them. For Apple, however, the regulation represents a significant departure from its proprietary Lightning technology.

Apple preemptively adopted USB-C in its 2023 iPhone 15 lineup, marking the beginning of the end for Lightning ports in its product range. Historically, the company has offered older models at reduced prices, but the new EU rules forced Apple to discontinue the iPhone 14 and iPhone SE in Europe. These models, which lack USB-C ports, remain available through third-party sellers in the region while stocks last.

Globally, Apple continues to sell the iPhone 14 and iPhone SE in markets like the US, UAE, India, and China. However, to comply with evolving global standards and customer expectations, Apple is reportedly planning to launch a USB-C-equipped iPhone SE in early 2025.

Minimal Impact on Android Manufacturers

Android manufacturers have largely transitioned to USB-C over the past few years, making the EU's mandate a minor adjustment for most brands. For Apple, though, the regulation underscores a broader shift toward universal standards, impacting its product roadmap and future design strategies. The EU's move to standardise charging ports reflects a growing commitment to sustainability and user convenience. By phasing out proprietary solutions like Lightning, the regulation is expected to save consumers money, simplify device usage, and significantly reduce the environmental impact of discarded electronics.