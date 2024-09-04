E-Paper

Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai

She was seen in a black ensemble

By ANI

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:22 AM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:23 AM

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made quite a statement when she landed in Mumbai after a long break in London on Tuesday morning.

She wore an all-black ensemble and sported a no-make-up look upon her return.


The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star was spotted stepping out of the airport dressed in sleek, jet-black pants paired with a matching blazer.

Her minimalist style was complemented by a neat bun and black sunglasses.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (L) with his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (Photo by AFP)
Sharma was seen briskly walking towards a waiting vehicle, pausing briefly to acknowledge the paparazzi with warm smiles and friendly waves.

She even responded with a cheerful "thik hai [ok]" when a photographer said, "ma'am shaam ko milte hain. [let's meet in the evening]"

Sharma's husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, and their children, Vamika and Akaay, were not with her at the airport.

The couple, known for keeping their private life largely out of the public eye, welcomed their second child, Akaay, in February.

On the work front, Sharma will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT.

